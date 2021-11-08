Ohioans can soon legally light off consumer fireworks with signing of new law

**Related Video Above: In July 2021, Ohio’s recreational fireworks legislation was on hold.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 172 Monday, officially legalizing consumer fireworks in the state on certain days.

The bill was passed overwhelmingly in the Ohio House and the Senate in late October, and now that it’s been signed by the governor, goes into effect July 1.

DeWine issued the following statement after signing the amended bill into law:

Amended Substitute House Bill 172 is a better bill than Senate Bill 113, which was the original fireworks bill that I vetoed. Because it was clear to me that the legislature would have overridden my veto, making Senate Bill 113 the law, I worked with the General Assembly to arrive at a compromise that included changes I wanted to see in the legislation. For example, the bill I signed (HB 172) limits the discharge of fireworks to the more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate, while recognizing our numerous culturally diverse holidays. The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems. The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission. I appreciate the General Assembly addressing concerns I enumerated in the veto of Senate Bill 113 and incorporating most of them into House Bill 172.

Local governments can of course still ban fireworks, but with the passing of this new law, Ohioans can light off certain fireworks for the big, festive holidays including: Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Dya, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth and Lunar New Year.

