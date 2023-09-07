[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on rising electricity costs this summer in Northeast Ohio.]

(WJW) — Qualifying Ohioans can get up to $500 or $800 to help pay their summer electric bills or to buy or make repairs to their air conditioners.

But there are only a few weeks left to sign up for the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel’s Summer Crisis Program. The energy assistance program started July 1 and ends on Sept. 30.

Who qualifies for energy assistance in Ohio

Ohioans must have a gross annual income that is at or below 175% of federal income guidelines, ranging from $25,515 for a single person, to $52,500 for a household of four people, to $88,480 for a household of eight, and higher for larger households.

Households must also meet at least one other requirement:

Have a resident who is age 60 or older

Can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is necessary for a resident’s health

An electricity disconnection notice has been issued, the electricity has been shut off or the household is trying to get new electric service. These households can get A/C units and/or a fan, or have existing A/C units repaired if the service is maintained for 30 days.

Households on Percentage of Income Payment Plans, or PIPP, can get help making an initial PIPP payment or if they defaulted on a PIPP payment, or help with repairs to an A/C unit, or receive a new A/C unit and/or a fan.

How it works and how to sign up

There are three ways to apply: in-person, by mail or online.

To sign up in person, reach out to your local community action agency. Here’s a directory.

Ohioans can also download an application here, and mail the completed form to: Energy Assistance Programs, P.O. Box 1240, Columbus, OH 43216.

To complete the form, you’ll need:

Proof of citizenship for each person in the household

Proof of income for each person in the household from the last 30 days or 12 months

Copies of the most recent utility bills

Disability verification, if applicable

Applicants can get an up to $500 benefit for a regulated utility — a utility that both supplies and delivers electricity, such as FirstEnergy — and an up to $800 if they have a unregulated utility, such as an electricity provider they chose.

Other energy assistance programs

Ohioans can also get help restoring or maintaining heat through the Home Energy Assistance Program, which offers a one-time benefit each heating season to pay for fuel bills or heating source. The Winter Crisis Program can help keep the heat on or restore service or help with income-based payment plans.

They can also get help weatherizing their homes, making them more energy efficient, through the Home Weatherization Assistance Program.