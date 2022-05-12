CLEVELAND (WJW)– After so many rainy and dreary days in Northeast Ohio, better weather is finally here. It’s the perfect time to plan a visit to one of the state’s zoos and aquariums.

Located in Port Clinton, this attraction offers drive-thru safaris so you can stay in your own car while seeing zebras, giraffes, camels and more. Walk-through tours are also available.

(Photo courtesy: African Safari Wildlife Park)

The Akron Zoo has more than 1,000 animals, including endangered otters, Humboldt penguins, snow leopards and jaguars. Other habitats include Stark Grizzly Ridge and Komodo Kingdom.

(Photo courtesy: Akron Zoo)

The Cincinnati Zoo is home to celebrity hippo Fiona and her mom, whose expecting a baby this summer. Other habitats include African Penguin Point, Lemur Lookout and Manatee Springs.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, located on 183 acres, features habitats like Asian Highlands, Australian Adventure and the RainForest. Feed a giraffe at the African Savanna or get close to the elephants at the African Elephant Crossing.

“Baby G” gorilla with Freddie at the PCA building on January 12, 2022 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

The Columbus Zoo has more than 10,000 animals in six distinct regions, including the Congo Expedition, Asia Quest and Heart of Africa. It’s home to two massive Alaskan brown bear brothers: Brutus and Buckeye.

Located in the old powerhouse on the West Bank of the Flats, the aquarium has nine galleries and more than 300 species. The highlight is the sea tube and shark gallery with three species of sharks, stingrays and eels.

(Photo courtesy: Greater Cleveland Aquarium)

(Photo courtesy: Greater Cleveland Aquarium)

The Wilds is nearly 10,000 acres in Cumberland with rhinos, antelopes, cheetahs and African painted dogs. It’s one of the largest wildlife conservation centers in the world.

There are more than 10,000 animals representing more than 720 species at the Toledo Zoo. Make sure to check out Penguin Beach, Tiger Terrace and Primate Forrest.

Bonus:

It’s a two and a half hour drive from Cleveland. It features polar bears, Amur tigers, black rhinoceros, cheetah, flamingos and Masai giraffes, California sea lions and more.

Just across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, sits the Newport Aquarium. There’s lots to see, including the Amazon Tunnel, Coral Reef and Gator Alley. Guests can interact at the shark touch and tide pool touch exhibits.

(Photo courtesy: Newport Aquarium)