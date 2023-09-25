COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A youth baseball practice was disrupted last week after deputies attempted to arrest a coach on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies went to the Crestview High School baseball fields just after 7 p.m. Thursday to serve an arrest warrant on Jerrod Settie of Huron, Ohio, previously known as Jerrod Durr.

Officials in Erie County said Settie had felony warrants out of Erie County for non-violent offenses.

When deputies arrived at the ball fields, they were told that Settie had run into nearby woods to elude police.

A short time later, Settie’s wife showed up because she said she got a call from Settie to pick him up. Deputies told Settie’s wife to ask him for his location, but Settie did not provide that information because he was aware that she was with police, the report stated.

Investigators looked for Settie in the surrounding area but could not find him. His GMC Terrain was towed from the baseball fields.

The next day, a parent filed a complaint with police saying that he paid Settie $900 for his son to play on the traveling baseball team. The player had only attended some practices, and the father then wanted his money back, according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

Settie’s wife told the father that she would return his money.