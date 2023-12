DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights, Ohio woman is $45,000 richer after winning the Publisher’s Clearing House holiday sweepstakes.

Mary Magyar of Huber Heights was presented with a check for a Ford Bronco Sport Badlands worth over $45,000. Fox 8 News sister station 2 News followed the prize patrol and was there when she received the news.

Publishers Clearing House is giving away over half a billion dollars in prizes for its sweepstakes.