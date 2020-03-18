1  of  3
Ohio woman wanted in child murder, two other children ‘in imminent danger’

by: Associated Press

LAUREL, Mississippi (AP) — Police say an Ohio woman killed a child in Mississippi and is on the run with two other children who may be in danger.

Mississippi and Louisiana authorities say in statements that they're searching for 33-year-old Latina Marie Oates of Powell, Ohio.

The Hattiesburg American reports a child was found dead on Tuesday at a hotel in Laurel, Mississippi, after Oates left.

Police issued a first-degree murder warrant for Oates.

Video shows Oates leaving Tuesday with 9-year-old Mark Anthony Oates and 6-year-old Justin Lamar Oates.

Officers say the children are “in imminent danger.”

The Louisiana State Police believes Oates traveled to New Orleans.

