Ohio woman turns self in for killing husband, says he asked her to end his suffering from illness

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Haydenville woman has been arrested in death of her husband.

Gayle Piatt, 64, went to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and told deputies she had killed her husband, according to a press release.

Gayle said she shot her husband, Homer Piatt, 72, with a small caliber firearm.

Gayle said her husband had many health issues and that he asked her to take his life to end his suffering.

She told deputies that she attempted to kill herself by overdosing on medication following his death but failed.

Gayle Piatt is charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8