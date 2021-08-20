Ohio woman shoots man multiple times who was trying to break into her home: police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – Toledo police are investigating a home invasion attempt that ended when a woman inside the home shot the suspect multiple times.

WTOL reports it happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect made it through the front door, but a female resident was there and opened fire.

The suspect stumbled onto the front lawn. He was later rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

WTOL reports the woman who fired the gun is being questioned in what is standard protocol.

They say several children were in the home when it happened.