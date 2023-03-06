DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Eaton woman who turned herself in for drowning her grandmother in the kitchen sink has changed her plea to guilty.

According to the Eaton Police Division, 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, claiming that she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny.

The day before, Heidi Matheny reportedly brought her grandmother to a doctor’s appointment where she was told she needed to be in a nursing home, something Heidi Matheny said she could not afford.

After the two enjoyed some ice cream, Heidi Matheny allegedly walked up behind her grandmother while she was doing dishes and pushed her head into the sink, holding her there “until the bubbles stopped.” After this, Heidi Matheny told police she brought her grandmother to the bathtub to make sure she was dead.

On December 9, 2022, Heidi Matheney appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. The bond was set at $500,000 and she was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. In January 2023, the Preble County Common Pleas Court found her to be competent to stand trial.

On February 3, the Preble County Clerk of Courts Office said Heidi Matheney had changed her plea to guilty. She will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.