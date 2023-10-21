MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced that last week, Victoria Barrientos, 26, pleaded guilty to various felony charges.

She pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one third-degree felony count of money laundering, one fourth-degree count of attempted money laundering, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one third-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.

Barrientos’ crimes are a continuation of her previous criminal activity related to the drug operation led by her boyfriend, Deangelo “D-Lo” Tellis, who is serving a 15 to 19-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Two years ago, Barrientos was convicted of money laundering and permitting drug abuse, also related to Tellis’s drug dealing in Zanesville. She served an 18-month sentence in that case, from which was was released early by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction into a halfway house.

Officials say that shortly after her release, Barrientos became involved in another criminal investigation when she sold a large amount of fentanyl to another man in Zanesville while on the phone with Tellis.

Barrientos was arrested while traveling to Zanesville in possession of a bag containing suboxone strips packaged for distribution and concealed in a baby wipe dispenser. She hid the bag with the drugs on her children when they were taken by c

Suboxone is a street drug of abuse marketed by pharmaceutical companies as an alternative to opiates. The drugs planted on the child have an estimated prison value of $30,000.

According to officials, the Columbus-based drug dealers began trafficking drugs and recruiting members in Zanesville in 2017 following the murder of one of their criminal associates in Columbus. Local law enforcement conducted an extensive investigation over a lengthy period of time.

As a result, a dozen individuals were arrested and convicted of drug-related charges in Zanesville and elsewhere.

The report shows that drug recoveries involving the Tellis group resulted in some of the largest drug busts in the county’s history.

Officials say thus far, more than 100 combined years of imprisonment have been handed out to the drug-dealing group.

Convicted associates of the group were:

Trece “Trey-8” Reynolds, Columbus – serving 14 to 19-and-a-half years out of Muskingum County Common Pleas Court

Kazion “Zon” Coleman, Columbus – serving six to nine years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Naomi Becker, Columbus – served 30 months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

James “D-Rose” Johnson, Columbus – serving six to nine years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Kascal “CT” Armour, Columbus – serving 22-31 years out of Allen County Common Pleas Court

Kyrel “Rel” Coleman, Columbus – served one year out of Franklin County Common Pleas Court

Carmencita Sims, Zanesville – served ten months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Vada “Missy” McQueary, Zanesville – serving four to six years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Tyler Kinchen, Zanesville – serving 21 to 26-and-a-half years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Raymone “Bang” Jackson, Zanesville – serving 16 to 21-and-a-half years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Benjamin Nash, Zanesville – serving two years of probation out of US District Court in West Virginia

Victoria “Vic” Barrientos, Zanesville – served 18 months out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Timothy Thomas, Zanesville – serving 10 to 14 years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

Amber Bice, Zanesville – serving eight to 12 years out of Muskingum Common Pleas Court

The investigations involving Tellis’ crew spanned the entire Southeastern Ohio region and included charges as far away as Washington and Allen Counties and into West Virginia, including Parkersburg and Charleston.

“For some people, the easy money of drug dealing can become as addicting as the narcotics themselves,” Assistant Prosecutor John Litle said, “but people who traffic pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl obviously need serious time in prison. The century of prison handed out to this operation stands as a reminder that the courts in this county will always impose those serious sentences.”

Investigations into related cases are ongoing.

