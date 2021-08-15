Ohio woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the scene of the crash on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend.

Troopers believe Akins was riding on the Harley Davidson motorcycle with 45-year-old Terrence Foster when its rear tire failed.

Authorities said Foster couldn’t keep control of the motorcycle and he and Akins were thrown off of it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral