Ohio woman finds 4-foot snake in laundry room

Editor’s Note: The video above is a visit to the FOX 8 studios from the Akron Zoo.

FLUSHING, Ohio (WJW) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help in Flushing over the weekend.

A woman had walked in her laundry room to find a 4-foot snake perched on the shelf above her washing machine.

The deputy who responded couldn’t get the snake, so he called for backup.

Snake and reptile specialists Deputies Elizabeth Dobrich and Jack Sall.

The three person operation did the trick.

The crew pulled out a 4-foot rat snake.

They returned him to the wild several miles away.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8