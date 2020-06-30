Ohio woman finds 4-foot snake in laundry room

1  of  2
FLUSHING, Ohio (WJW) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for help in Flushing over the weekend.

A woman had walked in her laundry room to find a 4-foot snake perched on the shelf above her washing machine.

The deputy who responded couldn’t get the snake, so he called for backup.

Snake and reptile specialists Deputies Elizabeth Dobrich and Jack Sall.

The three person operation did the trick.

The crew pulled out a 4-foot rat snake.

They returned him to the wild several miles away.

