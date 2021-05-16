Ohio woman facing charges after at least 33 rabbits dumped at park: city spokesperson

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Officials say animal shelter workers and volunteers worked over the weekend to round up dozens of domesticated rabbits found in an Ohio park.

Middletown city spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan said rescuers recovered 33 rabbits from Smith Park as of Saturday evening and no deceased animals were found.

Several rescue organizations and individuals took to social media Saturday afternoon as people gathered to search for the animals.

Officials said a dozen more rabbits were removed from a home, and a woman is to face abandonment charges.

