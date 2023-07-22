*For more on storm damage in NE Ohio, watch the video above

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman from just north of the Miami Valley was killed after storms rolled through the area.

WDTN’s partners at WLIO say an Ohio City woman died on Friday, July 21 after storms traveled through Van Wert County on Thursday. WLIO reports that a large tree fell down and onto a patio of a home in Ohio City, where an elderly couple was standing.

Both the husband and wife were trapped after the patio roof fell from the tree falling, but only the woman was injured after the incident.

After the tree fell, the woman was sent in critical condition to a hospital in Van Wert. She was transferred to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she died of her injuries.

“As the storm moved into the Ohio City area at around 6:35 p.m., the strong winds hit the home where the local couple were trapped by the fallen tree and then the storm weakened as it moved across the remainder of the county,” a release said.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office said that since it was a weather-related incident, there is no investigation into the woman’s death.

2 NEWS reached out to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy for confirmation of the woman’s identity.

Severe storms also caused damage in many parts of Northeast Ohio Thursday, causing severe storm, tornado and flood watches and warnings.