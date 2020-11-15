Ohio woman dies after being struck by falling tree during storm

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after she was struck by a falling tree during severe weather.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a Harrison Township home and found the 63-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Township fire department personnel took her to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. The death remains under investigation by the county sheriff’s office.

