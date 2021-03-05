Ohio woman charged with stabbing 3-year-old boy

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing her 3-year-old neighbor as he walked with an older sibling to a school bus stop has been charged with felonious assault.

Authorities say it’s still not clear what prompted the attack, which occurred Thursday morning in Deerfield Township.

Authorities said 46-year-old Xiaoyan Zhu ran from her home to the child’s house and used a ceramic knife to stab him three times in his neck and back.

Zhu’s teenage daughter was home and attending classes online when she told her teacher about the stabbing. The teacher immediately called 911.

The child is expected to fully recover. Zhu was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.