COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal stabbing of a teenage girl Sunday night in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers were sent to the 5600 block of Emporium Square a little after 11:45 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Police found 17-year-old Halia Culbertson with a stab wound and had her taken to Riverside Hospital. Culbertson arrived at the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Bryanna Barozzini

Court records say that witnesses told police Culbertson was in an argument with 18-year-old Bryanna Barozzini inside a business in the area. Their argument escalated into a fight in the parking lot where Barozzini allegedly swung a knife at Culbertson, resulting in a stab wound before she fled the scene, per court records.

Police say they arrested Barozzini after she admitted to police she had a knife and swung it at Culbertson, according to court records. She has been charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.