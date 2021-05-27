Ohio woman admits to throwing months-old baby down steps

(WTRF)- A Wintersville, Ohio, mother was sentenced after she admitted to throwing her months-old baby down a flight of steps.

Sloane M. Kinsey, 601 Two Ridge Road, Wintersville, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Kinsey will serve at least seven years and no more than 10.5 years behind bars.

The Herald-Star reports that Kinsey, 26, was drinking and using prescribed suboxone the day of the incident.

The five month old suffered a broken arm, a broken leg, broken ribs, and a brain bleed. Cocaine was also found in the baby’s body.

The incident occurred in November 2020.

Kinsey will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of seven years in prison