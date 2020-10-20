Ohio woman accused of killing elderly couple

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators in Franklin County arrested a 40-year-old woman in the deaths of two people.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call Sunday afternoon in Prairie Township.

Deputies found the bodies of John Blanc, 77, and Susan Castore, 75.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Blanc had been stabbed multiple times.

Castore was strangled to death, deputies say.

Investigators say the suspect in the deaths was still on the scene when deputies arrived.

Kelly Vokas faces charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

The sheriff believes she knew the couple and went to the home to rob them.

Vokas was booked in the Franklin County jail and is due in court Tuesday.

