LIVE blog: Road conditions, snow emergencies and closures as NE Ohio digs out from winter storm

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking some lingering snow showers Friday, but most of the day will be about cleaning up and digging out.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a big challenge has been blowing snow.

We’re keeping you informed with live updates on snow emergencies, road conditions, closures and how this storm may impact you in the blog below.

5:30 a.m.

FOX 8 crews saw a semi-truck stuck on the highway in Lorain. FOX 8 crews say the ramps are in bad shape.

5:15 a.m.

Snow totals so far:

4:50 a.m.

Erie County is under a level 3 snow emergency. County offices will be closed.

4:45 a.m.

FOX 8 crews found several RTA buses stuck in downtown Cleveland. RTA is not reporting any delays at this time.

  • Fewer than 500 FirstEnergy customers are without power Friday morning.
  • Lake County Recorder is closed Friday.
  • Garfield Heights Municipal Courts will also be closed.

