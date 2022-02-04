LIVE blog: Road conditions, snow emergencies and closures as NE Ohio digs out from winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking some lingering snow showers Friday, but most of the day will be about cleaning up and digging out.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a big challenge has been blowing snow.
We’re keeping you informed with live updates on snow emergencies, road conditions, closures and how this storm may impact you in the blog below.
5:30 a.m.
FOX 8 crews saw a semi-truck stuck on the highway in Lorain. FOX 8 crews say the ramps are in bad shape.
5:15 a.m.
Snow totals so far:
4:50 a.m.
Erie County is under a level 3 snow emergency. County offices will be closed.
4:45 a.m.
FOX 8 crews found several RTA buses stuck in downtown Cleveland. RTA is not reporting any delays at this time.
- Fewer than 500 FirstEnergy customers are without power Friday morning.
- Lake County Recorder is closed Friday.
- Garfield Heights Municipal Courts will also be closed.