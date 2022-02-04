LIVE blog: Road conditions, snow emergencies and closures as NE Ohio digs out from winter storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking some lingering snow showers Friday, but most of the day will be about cleaning up and digging out.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a big challenge has been blowing snow.

We’re keeping you informed with live updates on snow emergencies, road conditions, closures and how this storm may impact you in the blog below.

5:30 a.m.

Don’t crowd the plow @ODOT_Cleveland with some ramp work. pic.twitter.com/6nGvtfoCi8 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) February 4, 2022

FOX 8 crews saw a semi-truck stuck on the highway in Lorain. FOX 8 crews say the ramps are in bad shape.

5:15 a.m.

Snow totals so far:

4:50 a.m.

Erie County is under a level 3 snow emergency. County offices will be closed.

4:45 a.m.

FOX 8 crews found several RTA buses stuck in downtown Cleveland. RTA is not reporting any delays at this time.

Fewer than 500 FirstEnergy customers are without power Friday morning.

Lake County Recorder is closed Friday.

Garfield Heights Municipal Courts will also be closed.