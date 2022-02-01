Ohio winter storm: Timing, snow totals and ice dangers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first precipitation of Winter Storm Landon will begin impacting Ohio in less than 24 hours.

It will start out as rain, which will complicate things for road crews. They can’t pretreat when it is raining because the salt will wash away.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the rain will turn into ice and snow.

How much ice we get depends on how long the temperatures make for a freezing mix, and it also depends on where you live.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch go into effect at 7 p.m.

Once the rain turns into more solid precipitation, road crews can start plowing and laying down salt and other pretreat.

The snow will last throughout the day on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is predicting 9-14 inches of snow with an icy glaze from the freezing mix for counties under the Winter Storm Warning.

That means the confidence in the forecast is high that there will be snowfall of 6 inches or more in 12 hours, 8 inches or more in 24 or ice accumulation of .25 or more.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is about 50% confidence in the forecast, so some areas under watches could be upgraded as we get closer to the storm hitting Ohio.

That’s for Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

The forecasts for those areas vary by county.

The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that travel will be extremely hazardous when the weather hits.