Ohio winter storm: The latest on timing and who could get the most snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eastern counties in Ohio are now under a winter storm warning from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

Those counties include Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Mahoning, Trumbull and Tuscarawas.

A handful of others are also under a winter weather advisory during that same time, including Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Portage and Stark Counties.

But exactly who will be impacted with the most snow and when?

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says the heaviest accumulations will be along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Sunday evening through rush hour Monday morning.

Current projection takes the wesern 50-75 miles of the snow into eastern Ohio between 8pm Sunday and 10am Monday. Heaviest accums will be along OH/PA border (heavier snow east/mixing) @fox8news pic.twitter.com/AqCGHm8gks — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 15, 2022

Up to 8 inches of snow are possible in these areas: Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Trumbull, Tuscarawas.

Areas in the western counties will see 1″ or less.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the single-digits overnight Saturday.

Surface temperatures from mid evening Sunday through midday monday pic.twitter.com/uDAhxV8BGQ — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) January 15, 2022

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: