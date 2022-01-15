Ohio winter storm: The latest on timing and who could get the most snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eastern counties in Ohio are now under a winter storm warning from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

Those counties include Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Mahoning, Trumbull and Tuscarawas.

A handful of others are also under a winter weather advisory during that same time, including Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Portage and Stark Counties.

But exactly who will be impacted with the most snow and when?

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says the heaviest accumulations will be along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Sunday evening through rush hour Monday morning.

Up to 8 inches of snow are possible in these areas: Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Trumbull, Tuscarawas.

Areas in the western counties will see 1″ or less.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the single-digits overnight Saturday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral