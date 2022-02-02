Ohio winter storm: Hour-by-hour updates on rain, ice and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You’ll start seeing the first effects of Winter Storm Landon today.

All Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning, Watch or Advisory.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s as the rain starts to move into Northeast Ohio.

That rain will keep road crews from pretreating because it will wash away anything they lay down.

We should see widespread rain by noon.

Cold air will begin to push into the area around 6 p.m.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol reports the evening commute will be more wet than snowy.

Freezing rain and sleet will start first in the south Wednesday evening with gusts up to 25 mph.

By 10 p.m., people in western areas will be seeing snow, people to the east will still be seeing rain and right down the middle, there will be ice.

Temperatures will drop in the 20s overnight with north wind.

Areas to the north will see all snow at this point. People in southern areas will see freezing rain and sleet.

Thursday morning, the precipitation will transition to widespread snow for everyone.

The bulk of all accumulations will take place on Thursday, which also means it will be the most difficult day for driving.

Expect school closings.

Everyone will get accumulating snow with this storm with higher amounts in the north.

Winter Storm Warning: Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne

Winter Storm Watch: Carroll, Coshocton, Tuscarawas

Winter Weather Advisory: Holmes, Mahoning, Stark

All areas will see an accumulation of snow and ice, but it varies widely. Some counties will have wildly different snow totals depending on where you are.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says to expect roads to be hazardous.

Ahead of the storm, road crews will be working to clear any remaining snow to make room for what’s to come.