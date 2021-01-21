Ohio will extend statewide curfew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the statewide curfew, which is set to expire on Jan. 23, will be extended.

The governor was asked about it during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. He did not set a new date for the order.

FOX 8 News Cleveland Graphic

The curfew, which runs daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Establishments must stop serving food and drink to in-person customers at 10 p.m.

It does not apply to those coming and going from work, those who have an emergency or are in need medical care. It’s also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

“Look, we would love to get rid of it. The next step would be maybe take it to 11 o’clock, but we’re not there,” DeWine said. He cited concerns about the new strain of the virus as one of the reasons.