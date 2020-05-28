Ohio weatherman to be sentenced Thursday on child porn charges

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Mike Davis, former chief meteorologist at 10TV, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on child pornography charges.

Davis was arrested in September 2019.

Prosecutors say he uploaded more than 16,000 child porn images over 7 years.

Davis pleaded guilty in January.

According to FOX 8 Nexstar sister station NBC 4, His attorney argued Davis used child pornography to self-medicate from depression and anxiety.

He faces 29 years in prison.

