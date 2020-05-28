1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Ohio weatherman to be sentenced Thursday on child porn charges

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story. 

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Mike Davis, former chief meteorologist at 10TV, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on child pornography charges.

Davis was arrested in September 2019.

Prosecutors say he uploaded more than 16,000 child porn images over 7 years.

Davis pleaded guilty in January.

According to FOX 8 Nexstar sister station NBC 4, His attorney argued Davis used child pornography to self-medicate from depression and anxiety.

He faces 29 years in prison.

Continuing coverage on this story here

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app