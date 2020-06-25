1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Parents speak about toddler’s death in foster care
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
New Day Cleveland

Ohio Walmart employees receive bonuses for work during pandemic

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (WJW) – Walmart says all hourly employees are receiving a bonus this paycheck.

Temporary and part-time associates will receive $150, hourly employees will receive $300, and assistant managers will receive $400.

Walmart replaces cashiers with self-checkout counters in test at Arkansas store

The money is going to anyone who has been with the company since before June 5.

The company says it amounts to $12.7 million in Ohio.

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them. All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.
Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide

Walmart also gave out bonuses to employees in April.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app