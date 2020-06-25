Ohio Walmart employees receive bonuses for work during pandemic

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (WJW) – Walmart says all hourly employees are receiving a bonus this paycheck.

Temporary and part-time associates will receive $150, hourly employees will receive $300, and assistant managers will receive $400.

The money is going to anyone who has been with the company since before June 5.

The company says it amounts to $12.7 million in Ohio.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them. All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine, and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs – diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome, and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.” John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.

Walmart also gave out bonuses to employees in April.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8