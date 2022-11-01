A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. (AP) Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WJW) — Next week, Ohioans will choose their governor and next U.S. senator and make their voices heard on issues like bail reform and non-citizen voting in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

This FOX 8 Ohio voter guide has everything you need to know before casting your ballot either by mail or in person during early voting or at the polls on Election Day.

Am I registered to vote?

If you haven’t registered to vote already, it’s too late. The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11. That deadline always comes 28 days before Election Day.

You can make sure you’re registered to vote and find your local polling place on the Ohio Secretary of State website.

How can I vote by mail?

Absentee and early voting began on Oct. 12, the day after voter registration ended. Absentee ballots also started going out in the mail that day to those who requested them.

If voting by mail — also called absentee voting — you have until noon on Nov. 5 to request an absentee ballot from your local board of elections office. But that may not leave you enough time to return your ballot via the Postal Service. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7, the day before the election, to be counted.

It’s a good idea to personally deliver your completed absentee ballot to the post office and make sure it’s postmarked, rather than leaving it in a mailbox. Don’t forget to make sure it has enough postage.

After mailing, you can track your absentee ballot through your local elections board website. It must arrive at your local board of elections office no later than Nov. 18.

You can also drop off your absentee ballot at your county board of elections office or in its drop box anytime until the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You don’t have to wait until Election Day to drop it off.

If you never received your absentee ballot, you should check in with your local board of elections office. You can find yours in the list below.

If you requested an absentee ballot but never mailed it back, you can still vote in person at your polling place on Election Day. But if you voted by mail, you’ll be unable to vote in person.

How can I vote in person?

Early in-person voting got underway on Oct. 12. Most counties conduct early voting at their board of elections office, and early voting locations are likely to be less crowded than polling places on Election Day.

To find out where you can vote early, find your local elections office in the list below.

Elections offices in Ohio have extended hours for early in-person voting:

Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which is Election Day.

If you choose to go to the polls on Election Day, you can find your voting precinct and polling place using the list of county elections board offices below or the Secretary of State website.

What do I need to bring?

To vote in person, you need to bring a form of identification that includes:

A valid Ohio driver’s license or state ID

A valid military ID

Some other valid, government-issued photo ID that has your name and current address

A current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or some other government document that has your name and current address, so long as it’s from the past year

If your ID doesn’t have your current address, that’s OK as long as your voter registration has your current address.

If you don’t have an ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot. You’ll need to provide your Ohio driver’s license or state identification number — the number with two letters followed by six numbers found on the license — or the last four digits of your Social Security number to your local elections office no later than Nov. 15. Once that information is verified, your provisional ballot will be counted.

Where is my polling place? What’s on my ballot?

Find your local elections office or polling place and see what’s on the ballot in your neighborhood at the links below to county board of elections offices in northeast Ohio:

Still have questions?

Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website for a list of voter resources and frequently asked questions.