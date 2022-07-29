CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rescuers and volunteers from Ohio are heading to Kentucky to help victims and survivors of the catastrophic flooding that’s already claimed at least 16 lives.

About 47 members of Ohio Task Force 1 are either headed to eastern and southeastern Kentucky or have already arrived.

The teams consist of members who are specially trained in water rescue techniques.

When asked what they’re doing, Task Force leader Adam Landis said, “Anything you can imagine. We’ve been involved in pulling people from houses, from roofs, from inside of buildings to assisting people who just need to be moved from one area to another.”

A deluge of flash flooding has swallowed entire towns.

Kentucky officials say hundreds have been rescued so far from rooftops or pulled from the rising floodwaters, but there are countless others still missing and hundreds who’ve been displaced.

“It came down so hard and so fast. That’s why you probably have all the water. It had nowhere to go,” said one man.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says mudslides and flooding are also blocking roadways, making it difficult for first responders, but crews are working around the clock trying to clear the debris.

American Red Cross volunteers are also heading to Kentucky from Northeast Ohio.

Bob Crum has been deployed to multiple disasters over the years and says flooding is often the worst.

“The human suffering, the loss of their homes, automobiles, pets and sometimes loved ones,” said Crum. “The damage from floodwaters is just horrendous.”

Crum is heading to Lexington first and will then learn his assignment. He says they are trained for multiple jobs, but this time he will specifically help set up shelters for flood victims.

“I’m going to help with opening and providing sheltering for individuals forced to leave their homes. We’ll be setting up in facilities that could be middle schools or high school gymnasiums or church auditoriums,” said Crum.

He’s scheduled to be there for two weeks, but he says they’re prepared to stay for as long as necessary.

“There are already some Red Cross people on site at this moment. We’re continuing to gear up and staff up to meet the needs of everyone,” said Crum.

Parts of Kentucky have already seen nearly a foot of rain and an additional five to six inches of rain is possible over the next few days.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration which will free up federal funding for recovery efforts, which Bob says can often take years or even decades.

The Red Cross says you can help now by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

A blood drive will be held Saturday at First Energy Stadium, 100 Alfred Lerner Way in Cleveland from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.