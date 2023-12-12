*Attached video: Which stores are open on Christmas Day 2023

CLIFTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio village of Clifton has been voted as one of America’s most “Christmassy” towns.

According to a survey that polled 3,000 families nationwide, Clifton was the only Ohio town to make it into the top 75 list.

Photobook brand Mixbook conducted the survey and put together a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the “strongest Christmas vibes,” with Clifton coming in at number 56.

According to Mixbook, the Christmas light display is what set Clifton apart from other towns.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill has over 4 million lights illuminating the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees and bridges with a 100-foot “waterfall” of twinkling lights.

The display has been featured in Midwest Living and Ohio Magazine and was nominated as one of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2022.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill has been celebrating the holiday season for 35 years and features a miniature village, a Santa Claus museum, a toy collection and a live working Santa in his workshop.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is open seven nights a week from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. The display is open from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Coming in first place, according to Mixbook, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, a town near the Great Smoky Mountains, tops the list.

According to Mixbook, the town is draped in millions of lights and festive decorations for the holiday season. It is also home to Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood, which has its own array of holiday festivities and light displays.

For a full list of the Top 75 most “Christmassy” towns, click here.