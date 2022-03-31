SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Veterans Services and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating allegations against a nurse’s aide at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky.

David Valentine was arrested and felony charges are pending, according to the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

It started on March 25 when the Ohio Veterans Home Police Department was contacted by an employee of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The person told investigators an employee at OVH Sandusky had shared explicit photographs of a resident at the home.

OVH police and highway patrol investigators interviewed Valentine. He denied the allegations and allowed authorities to look at his phone. In the meantime, the veterans home removed him from resident care.

Investigators identified a witness, who said he saw the explicit images.

Then on Wednesday, authorities interviewed Valentine again. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services said he admitted to taking explicit pictures of three residents and to sexually assaulting a resident twice. It happened from November to December.

The Ohio Veterans Home contacted family members of the victims and is making counseling services available.