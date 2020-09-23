Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony honors area Vietnam veteran

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — One area Army veteran was honored today, being inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

James Kaster, 74, served in the Vietnam War, and during a ceremony at the Medina County Veterans Memorial Hall this afternoon, the multi-decorated veteran was presented with a Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame medal and official certificate.

“There are over 800,000 veterans in Ohio and to be selected for this is quite an honor,” Kaster said following the ceremony. “I got a call from a member from the committee and I was just taken aback … I was so proud, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Kaster was selected along with 19 other Ohio honorees for the class of 2020. All ceremonies were held separate this year due to coronavirus concerns and only a small amount of family and friends were allowed to be at each one.

Veterans are nominated based on things they’ve done since their time in the military.

Kaster, who left the service in 1970, is retired from General Motors and now sits on various military-related boards and is part of multiple organizations working to help veterans. He has helped start an MIA-POW Awareness Day program in his community.

