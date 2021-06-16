Ohio Vax-a-Million: Fourth drawing winners announced tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Three weeks in, two weeks to go. Tonight, we’ll find out who is claiming the fourth set of Vax-a-Million lottery prizes come 7:29 p.m.

You can watch the drawing winner announcements for the $1 million prize and full-ride scholarship right here on FOX 8 and FOX8.com. The winners’ names were pulled Monday and are going to be announced to the public today.

Last week, Mark Cline, of Richwood in Union County, was the winner of the $1 million prize, while Aara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, won the four-year, all-expenses-paid scholarship,

Ohioans who are vaccinated, having received at least one dose, can opt into the lottery. Those 18 years and older can enter to win the $1 million prizes. Those 12 to 17 can enter to win the state scholarship.

Of course, it’s not too late to enter for the next week’s drawing, as long as you sign up by Sunday. You can do that online right here or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.