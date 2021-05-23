Ohio Vax-a-Million: New details on how the drawing will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health said millions of vaccinated Ohioans have already signed up for a chance to win a million dollars, or a full-ride scholarship to Ohio State University for kids.

The deadline to be entered for the first of five weekly drawings is today at 11:59 p.m.

More than 5.1 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process but not all are eligible. The Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered.

ODH says it takes less than two minutes to enter online or you can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Each entry will be carried over through all the drawings so you do not need to submit your name each week.

Any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings and vaccination records will be verified for winners.

Ohio residents who were vaccinated in another state are eligible but will need to present poof of vaccination.

The Ohio Lottery will use a random number generator for the drawing, shown in the video below.

Starting this Wednesday, May 26 at approximately 7:29 p.m., the winners will be announced for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.