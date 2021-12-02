Ohio Vax-2-School day 4 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners was announced Thursday afternoon for day four of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.

And the winners are:

Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville

Cory Baczkowski, Akron

October Bradley, Olmsted Township

Audrey Bueter, Grove City

Noah Carl, Dayton

Brogan Combs, Chillicothe

Adriana Crivelli, Solon

Brodie Custer, Montgomery

Cimone Derrick, Dayton

Alexys Dray, Baltimore

Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati

Jamison Geil, Cincinnati

Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge

Emerson Kemats, Columbiana

Jessica Legge, Kenton

Noah Ly, Obetz

John Matthews III, Hamilton

Kellen Miller, Troy

Abigail Mosley, Lancaster

Ariella Pitty, Brunswick

Logan Rechin, Rocky River

Logan Regg, West Chester

Gavin Resor, Cambridge

Xavier Robida, Lorain

Matthew Roth, Findlay

Ava Schell, Xenia

Maceo Tabora, Rocky River

Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester

Emerson White, Ironton

Javon Williams, Solon

Congratulations to today's #OhioVax2School $10,000 scholarship winners! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville; Cory Baczkowski, Akron; October Bradley, Olmsted Twp.; Audrey Bueter, Grove City; Noah Carl, Dayton 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/9WNtPT28lB — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 2, 2021

Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

Click here if you didn’t catch the names of Wednesday’s winners.