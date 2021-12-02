Ohio Vax-2-School day 4 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners was announced Thursday afternoon for day four of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.
And the winners are:
- Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville
- Cory Baczkowski, Akron
- October Bradley, Olmsted Township
- Audrey Bueter, Grove City
- Noah Carl, Dayton
- Brogan Combs, Chillicothe
- Adriana Crivelli, Solon
- Brodie Custer, Montgomery
- Cimone Derrick, Dayton
- Alexys Dray, Baltimore
- Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati
- Jamison Geil, Cincinnati
- Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge
- Emerson Kemats, Columbiana
- Jessica Legge, Kenton
- Noah Ly, Obetz
- John Matthews III, Hamilton
- Kellen Miller, Troy
- Abigail Mosley, Lancaster
- Ariella Pitty, Brunswick
- Logan Rechin, Rocky River
- Logan Regg, West Chester
- Gavin Resor, Cambridge
- Xavier Robida, Lorain
- Matthew Roth, Findlay
- Ava Schell, Xenia
- Maceo Tabora, Rocky River
- Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester
- Emerson White, Ironton
- Javon Williams, Solon
Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.
Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
Click here if you didn’t catch the names of Wednesday’s winners.