Ohio Vax-2-School day 4 winners announced: Here’s the list

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners was announced Thursday afternoon for day four of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.

And the winners are:

  1. Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville 
  2. Cory Baczkowski, Akron 
  3. October Bradley, Olmsted Township 
  4. Audrey Bueter, Grove City 
  5. Noah Carl, Dayton 
  6. Brogan Combs, Chillicothe 
  7. Adriana Crivelli, Solon 
  8. Brodie Custer, Montgomery 
  9. Cimone Derrick, Dayton 
  10. Alexys Dray, Baltimore 
  11. Samuel Eagan, Cincinnati 
  12. Jamison Geil, Cincinnati 
  13. Jineen Kahook, Tallmadge 
  14. Emerson Kemats, Columbiana 
  15. Jessica Legge, Kenton 
  16. Noah Ly, Obetz 
  17. John Matthews III, Hamilton 
  18. Kellen Miller, Troy 
  19. Abigail Mosley, Lancaster 
  20. Ariella Pitty, Brunswick 
  21. Logan Rechin, Rocky River 
  22. Logan Regg, West Chester
     
  23. Gavin Resor, Cambridge 
  24. Xavier Robida, Lorain 
  25. Matthew Roth, Findlay 
  26. Ava Schell, Xenia 
  27. Maceo Tabora, Rocky River 
  28. Brooklyn Warmund, Canal Winchester 
  29. Emerson White, Ironton 
  30. Javon Williams, Solon 

Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast. 

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

