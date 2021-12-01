Ohio Vax-2-School day 3 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners were announced Wednesday afternoon for day three of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.

And the winners are:

1. Kylie Beverick, Sandusky

2. Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow

3. Finn Braam, Columbus

4. Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station

5. Rachel Doyle, Chardon

6. Cassandra Durham, Maumee

7. Courtney Fox, Bellevue

8. Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay

9. Anthony Harker, Niles

10. Hailey Hunter, St. Marys

11. Andrew Keck, Hamilton

12. Jessica Lee, Seven Hills

13. Joseph Mautz, Castalia

14. Brooke McFeely, Eastlake

15. Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick

16. Eli Morse, Dublin

17. William Northup, Novelty

18. Zane Orley, Medina

19. Bailey Price, Toledo

20. Allison Pruss, Toledo

21. Bren Puchta, Columbus

22. Jaxon Pullins, Etna

23. Cody Ratermann, Clayton

24. Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township

25. Berkeley Rybak, Solon

26. Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus

27. Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton

28. Eliott Trinh, Powell

29. Joshua Yeager, Minster

30. Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls

Congratulations to the third group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 of today's winners! Winners will be announced daily through Friday. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/NksrkiPiSZ — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 1, 2021

The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you're in the eligible age group and you've received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

