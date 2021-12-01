Ohio Vax-2-School day 3 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another round of 30 winners were announced Wednesday afternoon for day three of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.
And the winners are:
1. Kylie Beverick, Sandusky
2. Eleanor Bohlen, Morrow
3. Finn Braam, Columbus
4. Taylor Demastus, Columbia Station
5. Rachel Doyle, Chardon
6. Cassandra Durham, Maumee
7. Courtney Fox, Bellevue
8. Lilian Frederick, Put-In-Bay
9. Anthony Harker, Niles
10. Hailey Hunter, St. Marys
11. Andrew Keck, Hamilton
12. Jessica Lee, Seven Hills
13. Joseph Mautz, Castalia
14. Brooke McFeely, Eastlake
15. Michael Messer, Jr., Brunswick
16. Eli Morse, Dublin
17. William Northup, Novelty
18. Zane Orley, Medina
19. Bailey Price, Toledo
20. Allison Pruss, Toledo
21. Bren Puchta, Columbus
22. Jaxon Pullins, Etna
23. Cody Ratermann, Clayton
24. Thomas Ratliff, Liberty Township
25. Berkeley Rybak, Solon
26. Koltyn Scarantine, Columbus
27. Katelyn Schreiner, Dayton
28. Eliott Trinh, Powell
29. Joshua Yeager, Minster
30. Logan Zelch, Chagrin Falls
The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.
Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.
Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
