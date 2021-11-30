Ohio Vax-2-School day 2 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program

(WJW) — Thirty more winners were announced Tuesday afternoon for day two of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.

And the winners are:

1. Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester

2. Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House

3. Stephen Berent, Beavercreek

4. Jacob Cameron, Plain City

5. Jennifer Cole, Scio

6. Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green

7. Bentley Hall, Avon Lake

8. Paxton Heflin, Columbus

9. Zoe Helmick, Englewood

10. Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain

11. Noah Holman, Columbus

12. Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake

13. Madhav Khanal, Stow

14. Haylie Knab, Harrison

15. Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe

16. Jonathan Lewis, Troy

17. Jenna Lutz, Toledo

18. Henry Marshall, Wyoming

19. Cooper McRitchie, Northfield

20. Nishaan Meet, Kirtland

21. Colsen Oyer, Jackson

22. Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth

23. Benjamin Payne, North Royalton

24. Markalen Rogers, Columbus

25. Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville

26. Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood

27. Emily Schneider, Newark

28. Meadow Stiles, Toledo

29. Joshua Thomas, Westlake

30. Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria

Congratulations to the second group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/4PkfpIKOqR — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 30, 2021

The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.

Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

