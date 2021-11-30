Ohio Vax-2-School day 2 winners announced: Here’s the list

Watch previously aired video above for more on Ohio’s Vax-2-School program
(WJW) — Thirty more winners were announced Tuesday afternoon for day two of the daily prizes in Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.
And the winners are:
1. Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester
2. Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House
3. Stephen Berent, Beavercreek
4. Jacob Cameron, Plain City
5. Jennifer Cole, Scio
6. Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green
7. Bentley Hall, Avon Lake
8. Paxton Heflin, Columbus
9. Zoe Helmick, Englewood
10. Rilyn Hernandez, Lorain
11. Noah Holman, Columbus
12. Christina Kinkelaar, Westlake
13. Madhav Khanal, Stow
14. Haylie Knab, Harrison
15. Erin Kulhanek, Chillicothe
16. Jonathan Lewis, Troy
17. Jenna Lutz, Toledo
18. Henry Marshall, Wyoming
19. Cooper McRitchie, Northfield
20. Nishaan Meet, Kirtland
21. Colsen Oyer, Jackson
22. Emilia Patterson, Wadsworth
23. Benjamin Payne, North Royalton
24. Markalen Rogers, Columbus
25. Mihalis Sarakinakis, Westerville
26. Kylie Schlanger, Beachwood
27. Emily Schneider, Newark
28. Meadow Stiles, Toledo
29. Joshua Thomas, Westlake
30. Cheryl Weaver, Fostoria
The deadlines have passed to enter to win the daily prizes in the scholarship program, but you have until Wednesday, Dec. 1 before midnight to enter to win one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.
Thirty daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram through Friday, Dec. 3.
Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
The scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.
If you’re in the eligible age group and you’ve received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter to win the grand prize here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Click here if you didn’t catch the names of Monday’s winners.