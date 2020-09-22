Ohio US Senators Brown and Portman flip on filling Supreme Court seat

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A legislative showdown now is now brewing less than a week after the death of beloved Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 2016, when Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia died less than a year before the election, Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman argued against filling the vacancy until a new president was selected.

“We of course mourn the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Portman said.

This time around, however, with his party controlling both the U.S. Senate and the White House, he has a different take.

“This is an entirely different context, when you have a Republican president and a Republican senate and that was in the context of a divided government.” Portman said.

In 2016, Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown criticized his Republican colleagues for wanting to push the nomination to the following year, when President Obama was in office.

“Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings for women who haven’t yet been born,” Brown said in a video conference. He now says a vote to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat should wait until after the election, stating Americans deserve a voice in the selection.

“And for McConnell to insist that it be done right away, it’s because it’s part of their philosophy,” Brown said. “They want corporate interests to run this country at the expense of workers and the expense of the environment, at the expense of women’s health and I think the country doesn’t think that way.”

In the more than two dozen vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court during a presidential election year, the sitting president made a nomination every time.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell has said he will hold a vote on any nominee President Trump sends to the senate … with election day less than two months away.

