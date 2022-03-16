CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) – Several Republicans competing for the party’s nomination to run for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat are being questioned about their ties to Russia.

Timken Manufacturing recently announced it would be suspending operations in Russia do the invasion of Ukraine.

The family of Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken runs the company.

In a statement, Timken’s spokesperson did not tell FOX 8 when business had been suspended in Russia.

J.D. Vance and Mike Gibbons also have links to business deals in Russia, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The candidates are vying for the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman.

The five leading Republican candidates vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat will square off in a live debate at FOX 8 News in Cleveland.

Nexstar’s Ohio TV stations will host the hour-long debate with candidates Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, JD Vance and Matt Dolan at 7 p.m. on March 21.

More on how to submit your questions for the debate here.

The primary is scheduled for May 3.