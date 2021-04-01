Ohio unemployment: Thousands more claims flagged for potential fraud

** Video: Governor DeWine’s response in February to Ohio’s fraudulent unemployment claims **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans filed 54,343 initial jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

About 5,000 of those initial claims, from March 21 through March 27, have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 314,698 continued jobless claims last week, which was 461,604 fewer than, or about 40% of, the peak last year including both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

In addition, 177,713 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim is urged to report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) immediately.