COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s unemployment rate improved to 5.5% in December.

That’s a slight improvement from November at 5.7%, according to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 315,000, down from 328,000 in November.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%, unchanged from November, and up from 3.6% in December 2019.