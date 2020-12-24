Ohio unemployment improves slightly over recent weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports 31,134 new jobless claims last week.

That number is slightly better than the last few weeks in Ohio.

After a gradual decrease, the numbers had started to increase again as new layoffs took place amid rising COVID-19 numbers.

Last week’s numbers were around 38,000.

The week before that was 36,000.

Ohioans filed 274,116 continued jobless claims last week, indicating many people have not been able to return to work.

Nationally, we saw the same trend.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday that the number of people filing for jobless benefits decreased by 89,000 to 803,000, after two weeks of increases.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8