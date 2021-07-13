Ohio unemployment: How to avoid paying back money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — If you receive unemployment and you got overpaid at no fault of your own, you might not have to pay it back.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, those who are eligible “can now request waivers that, if approved, would absolve the claimant from repaying those funds to the state.”

“Federal changes in unemployment rules, criteria, and claims volume resulted in widespread overpayments of benefits across the nation,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said. “We know that created a tremendous amount of stress for those already struggling, and these waivers will offer relief to individuals with valid unemployment claims whose overpayments were not their fault.”

ODJFS also says that money will be returned to claimants who qualify for a waiver but who previously repaid the overpayment.

To apply, your next steps are basically to wait until ODJFS reaches out to you; Be looking in your mailbox or your email for a notification.

ODJFS officials have already begun notifying anyone who could be eligible and are providing them with detailed instructions for how to apply, according to the release.

The department says that later this summer, the waiver applications will be reviewed.

If approved, all portions of overpayments could be waived, including the supplemental weekly $600 and $300 payments that were previously available as a result of federal stimulus legislation, according to the release.

ODJFS says that anyone in the traditional unemployment program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program should be receiving the notifications.

Those who received Trade, SharedWork Ohio, and other types of unemployment benefits also may be eligible for waivers.