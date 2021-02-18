Ohio unemployment: 33,000 more claims flagged for potential fraud

(WJW/AP) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) said at least 33,000 unemployment claims have been flagged for potential fraud.

ODJFS said a total of 147,002 initial claims were reported during the week of February 7 through February 13.

Job and family services says anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim should report it right away by going to unemployment.ohio.gov,

clicking the “Report Identity Theft” button, and following the instructions. You can also call

(833) 658-0394.

According to a release from ODJFS, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 48 weeks (2,563,344) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Overall, in the entire country, the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000.

Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.