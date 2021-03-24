Ohio unemployment: $300 weekly payments issued plus extended weeks of benefits available

*In a past report in the video, above, Gov. DeWine addresses fraudulent unemployment claims*

– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) on Wednesday said it has begun issuing weekly $300 payments to Ohioans receiving traditional unemployment.

Also, additional weeks of extended benefits — from 24 to 53 — made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are now available to claim.

ODJFS said updates are underway in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program as well to make it possible for those who are eligible to claim all available weeks provided by the new legislation. Those with PUA weeks remaining from the previous extension can continue to claim them through April 10, if they remain unemployed.

ODJFS said it is posting updates with target implementation dates at jfs.ohio.gov/caa.

Ohio offers the following for those who are unemployed:

Online claim filing at unemployment.ohio.gov. This website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Answers to frequently asked questions at unemployment.ohio.gov in three categories: “Employee” – for those receiving traditional unemployment benefits, “Expanded Eligibility” – for those receiving PUA benefits, “Employers” – for employers.

“Chat with Virtual Assistant” at unemployment.ohio.gov for general questions about unemployment.

Automated PIN resets via a chat feature on the log-in page for traditional unemployment claimants.

Online PIN resets, document submission, and many other self-service features for PUA claimants.