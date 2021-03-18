Ohio, U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to remember Georgia shooting victims

(WJW/AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered all Ohio and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in the state until sunset on Monday, March 22.

It’s in accordance with the order issued by President Biden in remembrance of the shooting victims in Georgia. Eight people were killed Tuesday night when authorities said a gunman opened fire at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

In accordance with the order issued by the President, and in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area on March 16, I've ordered that Ohio and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings/grounds in Ohio until sunset on March 22. pic.twitter.com/4U4pxcIZAm — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 18, 2021

Robert Aaron Long, 21, is charged with murder in the killings. Six of those killed were women of Asian descent.

“Our investigation is looking at everything, so nothing is off the table,” Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said at a news conference.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said it was also investigating whether the killings were hate crimes.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Investigators believe Long had previously visited two of the Atlanta massage parlors where four of the women were killed, Hampton said.

Long told police that the attacks were not racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation.

Lawyer J. Daran Burns issued a statement saying he had been appointed to represent Long. He offered condolences to victims’ families and said he was working on Long’s behalf “to investigate the facts and circumstances” surrounding the slayings.

Long waived his right to an initial hearing in Cherokee County Magistrate Court on his lawyer’s advice, the statement said.