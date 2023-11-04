MARION, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a

fatal plane crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Pleasant

Township which is about 45 miles from Columbus.

“The preliminary investigation showed a Piper Cherokee Six crashed into a bean

field, approximately nine miles southwest of the Marion Municipal Airport,” troopers said.

Two people in the plane were killed in the crash, according to troopers. The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending positive identification of the victims, investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the incident

remains under investigation.