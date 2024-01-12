(WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission issued a travel restriction for the entire Ohio Turnpike Friday.
The restriction applies to high-profile vehicles, or anything over 7’6”.
The restriction goes into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday and is set to expire at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:
- Self-propelled motor homes;
- Low-profile trailers;
- Fold-down camper trailers;
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
- two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
- Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected in Northeast Ohio from Friday afternoon until Sunday.