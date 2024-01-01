*Attached video: New Turnpike tolling system to launch after Christmas

OHIO (WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates are officially increasing on New Year’s Day.

According to a press release from Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Ferzan Ahmed, the 2024 base passenger vehicle toll rate for E-ZPass customers is now $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023. The 2024 base commercial vehicle toll rate for E-ZPass customers is now $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

The increase was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to help maintain bridges, roadways and other projects.

According to the release, the cost of highway design, construction and maintenance is at an all-time high and the Infrastructure Commission relies primarily on toll revenue to maintain and operate the 241-mile roadway.

“Inflation in the roadway construction sector is more extreme compared to the general economy,” the Federal Highway Administration said.

Despite the toll rate increases, E-ZPass holders will continue to save an average of 33% on toll rates compared to customers who pay with cash or credit cards, the release said.

According to the release, the Ohio Turnpike has some of the lowest toll rates and is one of the safest and most reliable toll roads in the country.