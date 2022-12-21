(WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike is issuing a travel ban for high-profile vehicles ahead of the winter storm making its way across the state this weekend.
The travel ban starts Friday at 6 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m. Sunday.
During that time, the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Turnpike:
– High-profile (exceeding 7’6″) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers (excluding 5th wheel trailers).
– Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer
– Mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
– LCV double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length
– LCV triple-trailer combinations
Winter Storm Warnings and Watches have been issued for most of Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
