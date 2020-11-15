Ohio Turnpike issues limited travel ban for Sunday due to wind advisory

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – A limited travel ban has been issued on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday due to forecasted high winds, but most vehicles will not be affected by the order.

The ban is set to last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will only affect Exit 25 to Exit 187.

Here are the types of vehicles that won’t be able to travel the turnpike during the ban’s designated hours on Sunday, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission:

– All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles – Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length. – Mobile home/Office trailers – Boat and horse trailers when towed by pickup trucks -High-profile campers and enclosed trailers

Most other vehicles should be fine. Depending on how long wind remains a factor, the advisory may last longer or be shortened tomorrow.

Find out more about the ban at ohioturnpike.org.

